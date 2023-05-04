H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

Data reveal that this year saw a 61 per cent increase, with 780,884 applications filed, compared to the previous year's 483,927 and a 57 per cent increase from the 308,613 applications received the year before. As a result, many people who are applying for H1B visas are concerned about what the 'fraud' is and how to avoid being a victim of it.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently alerted about a disproportionate spike in the number of applications for H1B visas and noted it to be ‘an abuse of the visa registration process’.