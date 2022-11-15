How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?
Waiting periods for US visas are expected to ease by mid-2023. That's cold comfort for Indians facing a waiting period of up to 900 days for appointments. What has been the impact of this long queue?
The waiting periods for US visas are expected to ease by mid-2023, a senior US embassy official recently said. That’s cold comfort for many Indians who are facing a waiting period of up to 900 days for appointments. So what has been the impact of the particularly long queue for US visas? Let us find out in this podcast.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 09:09 IST
