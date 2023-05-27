close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Vice presidents typically travel to one of the federal service academies to address graduating classes. Harris' visit will be her first to the US Army academy

AP New York
Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday will become the first woman to deliver a commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy, an institution that has made slow progress diversifying its ranks in the four decades since the first class of female cadets graduated.

This year some 950 men and women are expected to take part in the graduation ceremony in West Point, New York.

While Harris visits West Point, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Manhattan, President Joe Biden heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday to address graduates at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Vice presidents typically travel to one of the federal service academies to address graduating classes. Harris' visit will be her first to the U.S. Army academy.

Today, about one quarter of the student body are women. Only a few dozen graduates each year are Black women, like Harris, though the number has ticked up in recent years. The academy didn't admit women until 1976 and had its first female graduates in 1980.

West Point dates to 1802. Since then, the college has educated future military leaders including Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Gen. George Patton and Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Also Read

Arizona county refuses to certify election despite lack of evidence

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois, leave 18 dead, dozens injured

NY Guv requests for emergency declaration over 'historic' winter storm

Powerful storms slam central Alabama; at least 6 killed, 12 injured

US to send $1.8 billion in aid, patriot battery, to Ukraine against Russia

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday

IMF urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to decide on debt restructuring: Report

Russia offers floating nuclear power plants tech to friendly nations

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting today

Upon graduation, the cadets will be commissioned as Army second lieutenants.

Last year, Harris addressed graduates at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. The year before, she spoke at commencement ceremonies for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamala Harris United States US Military

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Kamala Harris
2 min read

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

Joe Biden's top aide Neera Tanden
5 min read

US: Chinese agents paid bribes in plot to disrupt Falun Gong movement

US flag, US, united states
4 min read

Top Headlines: Govt's dividend from PSBs, Meesho hints at IPO in '25 & more

Dividend, Company dividend
2 min read

Game is over: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz tells ex-Pak CM Imran Khan

Imran Khan
2 min read

Most Popular

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

united states
3 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Image
3 min read

US Federal Reserve 'pause' on rate hikes in doubt after strong US data

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Istanbul
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon