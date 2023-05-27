close

US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday

"Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe and for countless families," she said

Diwali

US lawmaker Grace Meng on Friday introduced a bill in the US Congress to declare Diwali as a federal holiday in the US.

"Today, I was proud to announce the introduction of the #Diwali Day Act, my bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday. Thank you to all my government colleagues and the many advocates who joined me to express their support," Meng tweeted on Saturday.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in India.

The Diwali Day Act would make Diwali the US' 12th federally recognised holiday.

Meng during a virtual news conference in the US soon after introducing the bill in the House of Representatives, said: "Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe and for countless families and communities in Queens, New York, and the United States."

Recently, the Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill to recognize Diwali as an official holiday, Nikil Saval, a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate announced in a tweet.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Nikil Saval expressed gratitude to Greg Rothman for giving him the opportunity to join him in introducing the bill.

He tweeted, "The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

