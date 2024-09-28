Business Standard
Home / World News / Hezbollah confirms its leader Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike

Hezbollah confirms its leader Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike

The statement added that Hezbollah vows to continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine

Hezbollah Chief

Hassan Nasrallah | Image: Shutterstock

AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has confirmed that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

A statement Saturday said Nasrallah has joined his fellow martyrs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement says Hezbollah vows to continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.

Nasrallah led the militant group for more than three decades. His death could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel, Dockyard at Haifa port

Moody's downgrades Israel again as economic costs of full-fledged war mount

Lebanon Strikes

Israel's Lebanon move frustrates US; Netanyahu to address UN today: Updates

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

All-out war still possible as Israel, Hezbollah fight escalates: Joe Biden

Israel, Hezbollah

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv; Israel activates reserve troops

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu to address UN as Israel, after one war, barrels toward another

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Hezbollah Lebanon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon