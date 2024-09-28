Business Standard
Home / World News / 8 people killed by Russian strikes on medical center in Ukrainian city

8 people killed by Russian strikes on medical center in Ukrainian city

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack. Eleven other people were wounded, the head of the Sumy City Military administration, Oleksii Drozdenko, said

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two consecutive Russian attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least eight people on Saturday morning, officials said.

The first strike killed one person. Russia attacked again while patients and staff were evacuating, said Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack. Eleven other people were wounded, the head of the Sumy City Military administration, Oleksii Drozdenko, said.

Sumy lies some 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been deployed since Aug. 6 in a bid to divert the Kremlin's military focus away from the front line in Ukraine.

 

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 69 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight as well as two of the four missiles. City authorities in Kyiv said around 15 drones had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.

In Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city, local officials said Saturday that a man's body was found under the rubble of an administrative building hit by a Russian missile on Friday, bringing the death toll from that attack to four.

More From This Section

explosion

Explosion, fire at service station blast kills 11 in Russia's Dagestan

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike, says Israel's military

Gaza, Palestine

Europeans, Arab nations launch initiative for independent Palestinian state

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

B'desh's Hindu minority seeks political representation, considers new party

Plastic waste

Waste management critical issue across globe, says US Consul General

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday that air defenses overnight had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region, both areas bordering Ukraine.

One person was killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Shebekino on Saturday, Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Two other people were wounded.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Trump, Zelenskyy meet in US amid rising questions about support for Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis

As war in Ukraine enters critical period, EU moves ahead without US

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia 'unacceptable': Kamala Harris

Zelenskyy, Biden

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's 'Victory Plan' with US President Biden

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Russia's adaptability to US sanctions stymied their impact: Economists

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon