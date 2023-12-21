Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Honda to recall 2.5 million US vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure

To address the issue, dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge, the NHTSA said

Honda

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motor's American unit is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure that can cause an engine stall while driving and increase the chances of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

To address the issue, dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge, the NHTSA said on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The recall includes certain models of the Japanese automaker's most popular models such as the 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey and some more Acura models.

According to the NHTSA, the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February next year.

The announcement comes a day after the regulator issued a recall on about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit.

Philips recalls MRI device on concerns of explosion risk

Royal Philips NV recalled an MRI device as the US Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about a risk of explosion, adding to the company’s woes as it fights litigation over sleep apnea gear.

The Dutch medical equipment maker issued a voluntary recall of its Panorama 1.0T HFO magnetic resonance imaging system due to a problem related to excessive pressure buildup of helium gas. This could lead to a rupture with enough force to result in property damage or injury, Philips said.

Also Read

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

Honda Elevate crosses 20,000 sales-mark since its launch in September

Honda begins production of mid-size SUV Elevate; to go on sale in September

Honda to invest $3.4 billion in electric motorcycles business by 2030

Tesla faces inquiry by Norway's safety regulator over suspension failures

US to gather intelligence on Chinese chipmakers as Biden mulls tariffs

US expects Israel to shift to targeted operations in Gaza: Secy Blinken

US regulators propose new online privacy safeguards for children: Report

10 people killed, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague

Topics : Honda Auto sector US auto industry Vehicles sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon