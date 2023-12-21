Honda to recall 2.5 million US vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure

Honda Motor's American unit is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure that can cause an engine stall while driving and increase the chances of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

To address the issue, dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge, the NHTSA said on Thursday.



The recall includes certain models of the Japanese automaker's most popular models such as the 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey and some more Acura models.



According to the NHTSA, the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February next year.



The announcement comes a day after the regulator issued a recall on about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit.



Philips recalls MRI device on concerns of explosion risk



Royal Philips NV recalled an MRI device as the US Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about a risk of explosion, adding to the company’s woes as it fights litigation over sleep apnea gear.



The Dutch medical equipment maker issued a voluntary recall of its Panorama 1.0T HFO magnetic resonance imaging system due to a problem related to excessive pressure buildup of helium gas. This could lead to a rupture with enough force to result in property damage or injury, Philips said.