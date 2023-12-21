US regulators propose new online privacy safeguards for children: Report

By Natasha Singer

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed sweeping changes to bolster the key federal rule that has protected children’s privacy online, in one of the most significant attempts by the US government to strengthen consumer privacy in more than a decade.



The changes are intended to fortify the rules underlying the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998, a law that restricts the online tracking of youngsters by services like social media apps, video game platforms, toy retailers and digital advertising networks. Regulators said the moves would “shift the burden” of online safety from parents to apps and other digital services while curbing how platforms may use and monetise children’s data.



The proposed changes would require certain online services to turn off targeted advertising by default for children under 13. They would prohibit the online services from using personal details like a child’s cellphone number to induce youngsters to stay on their platforms longer. That means online services would no longer be able to use personal data to bombard young children with push notifications.



The proposed updates would also strengthen security requirements for online services that collect children’s data as well as limit the length of time online services could keep that information. And they would limit the collection of student data by learning apps and other educational-tech providers, by allowing schools to consent to the collection of children’s personal details only for educational purposes, not commercial purposes.



“Kids must be able to play and learn online without being endlessly tracked by companies looking to hoard and monetise their personal data,” Lina M Khan, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission, said in a statement on Wednesday. She added, “By requiring firms to better safeguard kids’ data, our proposal places affirmative obligations on service providers and prohibits them from outsourcing their responsibilities to parents.”



COPPA is the central federal law protecting children online in the United States, though members of Congress have tried to introduce more expansive online safety bills for children and teenagers since then.



Under the COPPA law, online services aimed at children, or those that know they have children on their platform, must obtain a parent’s permission before collecting, using or sharing personal details — such as first and last names, addresses and phone numbers — from a child under the age of 13.



To comply with the law, popular apps like Instagram and TikTok have terms of service that prohibit children under 13 from setting up accounts. Social media and video game apps typically ask new users to provide their birth dates.





Still, regulators have filed numerous complaints against large tech companies accusing them of failing to set up effective age-gating systems.

