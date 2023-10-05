How physics Nobel laureates helped unlock secrets of shortest time frames

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

McCarthy's ouster as speaker could cost GOP its best fundraiser heading

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

When we film fast actions – to review a batsman being run out, for example – we use fast shutter speeds to split the action, frame by frame. To film

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com