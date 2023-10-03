close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, Anne L'Huillier win Nobel Prize in Physics

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for "experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter"

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

Why UPenn demoted Katalin Kariko for research that won her the Nobel Prize

International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses

Why UPenn demoted Katalin Kariko for research that won her the Nobel Prize

Hotel prices in Paris surge up to 300% ahead of next year's Olympics

Jupiter-sized objects in Orion Nebula captured by James Webb Telescope

IMF mission to arrive in Pak by late October for economic review: Report

Our support for Ukraine permanent: European Union Chief Borell in Kyiv

Topics : Nobel Prize BS Web Reports Nobel Prize for Literature Nobel prize for Economics

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon