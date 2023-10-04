close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov win Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday announced that scientists Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus, and Alexei I Ekimov have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots".

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so small that their size determines their properties. "These smallest components of nanotechnology now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things," it said.

Ekimov played an instrumental role in producing size-dependent quantum effects in coloured glass. The colour came from nanoparticles of copper chloride. Ekimov showed that the particle size affected the colour of the glass through quantum effects.  Louis Brus was the first scientist in the world to prove size-dependent quantum effects in particles floating freely in a fluid.

Bawendi's methods led to momentous changes in the chemical production of quantum dots, resulting in almost perfect particles, the academy stated in a media release.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is the third to be awarded this week. On Tuesday, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for "experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter".

The Nobel Prizes in Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences will be announced by October 9. 

Also Read

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses

Why UPenn demoted Katalin Kariko for research that won her the Nobel Prize

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, facts

Russia likely to ease ban on pipeline exports of diesel soon: Report

Suspect in Bangkok mall shooting that killed 2 used a modified mock gun

Vivek Ramaswamy says chaos 'not a bad thing' after McCarthy's ouster

BioTek CEO agrees to pay $20 million to settle kickback allegations


Topics : Nobel Prize Sweden Nobel Chemistry Prize BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon