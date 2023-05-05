HSBC Holdings' shareholders dismiss call for strategy, dividend switch

By Harry Wilson

HSBC Holdings Plc shareholders voted to reject proposals to shake up the bank that were put forward by a group of Hong Kong-based investors.





With only around half of shareholders voting, the results suggest that much of the support came from Ping An Insurance Group Co., which owns about 8% of the bank and has spent the past year battling with HSBC to enact a series of reforms, including spinning off its Asian arm. About a fifth of voting investors backed the call for HSBC to report regularly on the possibility of carving out its Asian unit, while 19.2% supported lifting its dividend to its pre-pandemic level, according to figures published Friday after the annual shareholder meeting.



The board said it will continue to engage with shareholders “to ensure their views are understood” on issues where more than 20% voted against them at the AGM, including the remuneration report, the ability to make political donations, and Tucker’s own reappointment. Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn received a 19.3% vote against him. HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker said shareholders had voted “overwhelmingly to support the bank’s strategy and draw a line under the debate on the structure of the bank.”

Also Read HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal PTC India shareholders approve final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share HSBC Holdings to buy Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm for £1 in tech repreive Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here DBS Group Holdings hit by more capital minimums after unacceptable outage Russia's Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine Delhi Durbars, tiaras: India's bejewelled link with British coronations Lupin to acquire French pharma company Medisol for around Rs 160 crore UK PM Rishi Sunak admits disappointing' first electoral test outcome



HSBC’s board had recommended investors vote against the two resolutions tabled by Ken Lui, leader of the Spin Off HSBC Asia Concern Group. Independent shareholder advisory groups Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. also advised their clients not to back the motions. “We respect HSBC’s shareholders’ choices,” Ping An said in an emailed statement after the result. “Meanwhile, we advise HSBC’s board of directors and management to listen to shareholders’ suggestions with an open mind, and improve their operation and management to increase corporate value.”



“Our analysis clearly demonstrated that such options would destroy value and put your dividends at risk,” Quinn said about strategic alternatives. “Our current strategy is the fastest and safest way to improve returns.” The AGM marks the latest flashpoint between the two sides. Both Tucker and Quinn reiterated their opposition to the Lui proposals in their opening statements at the meeting.