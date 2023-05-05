Lupin to acquire French pharma company Medisol for around Rs 160 crore

Lupin on Friday said it will fully acquire French pharmaceutical company Medisol for Rs 160 crore.
The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. Founded in 2011, Medisol specialises in generics injectable products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
