Lupin to acquire French pharma company Medisol for around Rs 160 crore

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance

Press Trust of India
Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Lupin on Friday said it will fully acquire French pharmaceutical company Medisol for Rs 160 crore.
The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. Founded in 2011, Medisol specialises in generics injectable products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Lupin pharmaceutical firms

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

