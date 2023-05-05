Lupin to acquire French pharma company Medisol for around Rs 160 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lupin on Friday said it will fully acquire French pharmaceutical company Medisol for Rs 160 crore.The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. Founded in 2011, Medisol specialises in generics injectable products.