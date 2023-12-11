Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

HTX theft: Crypto exchange suffers a $258 million net outflow after hack

HTX said it lost $30 million worth of crypto tokens in the breach and temporarily suspended withdrawals and deposits following the attack

Cryptocurrency

HTX, once known as Huobi, had average trading volume of $1.6 billion in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sidhartha Shukla

The HTX exchange, a digital-asset trading platform linked to China-born industry mogul Justin Sun, has suffered a $258 million net outflow since resuming operations after suffering a major hack. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The funds left the exchange between its Nov. 25 restart and Dec. 10, DefiLlama data show, a sign that some clients were unsettled by last month’s security incident. HTX said it lost $30 million worth of crypto tokens in the breach and temporarily suspended withdrawals and deposits following the attack.

An HTX spokesperson said the outflow is “a small fraction of our total reserves, indicating a stable and robust platform.” The exchange is committed to providing a “secure and seamless” trading experience, the spokesperson added.

Sun is also linked to the Poloniex platform and the HECO Bridge, a network set up by HTX to enable transfers between blockchains. Poloniex and HECO were hacked in November too, leading to the theft of about $200 million in crypto.

After the November HTX incident, Sun said in a post on X that a probe was underway and that the exchange would “fully compensate for HTX’s hot wallet losses.” Hackers also stole $8 million from the platform in September. 

Top 20 Exchange
 
HTX, once known as Huobi, had average trading volume of $1.6 billion in the past 24 hours, putting it in the top 20 crypto exchanges by that metric, according to CoinMarketCap figures as of 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 10 in Singapore.

Digital-asset investors have become more attuned to shifts in flows and reserves at virtual-currency exchanges following the collapse of the FTX platform last year with a giant hole in its books.

At HTX, the biggest chunk of reserves — about 33% — is comprised of Bitcoin, according to DefiLlama. About 32% is in the TRX token from the Tron blockchain, which Sun launched in 2017. HTX’s exchange coin HT accounts for some 14%, followed by a Sun-backed token called stUSDT on 12%.

HTX Crypto
HTX Crypto

 
TRX is at the center of US fraud allegations against Sun. The Securities and Exchange Commission in a March lawsuit accused him and his firms of market manipulation to make the token appear actively traded. Sun tweeted at the time that the suit “lacks merit.” 

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Climate change has significant, direct impact on global labour market: ILO

Asia lags behind pre-pandemic levels of food security, UN agency says

Google trial focused on app store payments to be handed off to jury

Biden's 2024 dilemma: US economy looks solid, voters still not feeling it

Indian army reaches Hanoi for joint military exercise 'Vinbax-2023'


Security firm BlockSec said HTX recovered the $8 million stolen in September. Hackers still appear to control the $30 million taken last month, it added.
Topics : cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies China

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon