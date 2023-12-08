Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Hunter Biden indicted on tax charges in new criminal case: Report

Prosecutors working for Special Counsel David Weiss accused Hunter Biden of tax crimes from 2016 through 2019, including spending millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying tax

Hunter Biden

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was indicted on nine federal tax charges in a development that will become a political headache for the White House and Democrats as the 2024 campaign ramps up.

The indictment, released Thursday in Los Angeles federal court, came after House Republicans’ announcement of their plan to vote next week to formalise an impeachment inquiry into the president revolving around Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. 
 
Prosecutors working for Special Counsel David Weiss accused Hunter Biden of tax crimes from 2016 through 2019, including spending millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying taxes.                                       
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill receive PM Modi at White House

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Joe Biden returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up

Carbon market push at COP28 summit tries to fix scandal-tainted credits

Put premium on civilian lives, US Secretary of State Blinken tells Israel

Microsoft, OpenAI partnership draws UK antitrust regulator scrutiny

Spotify CFO becomes one of thousands departing the streaming service

Cooperation in Indian Ocean must be inclusive: Maldives at China Forum

Topics : Joe Biden US government White House

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon