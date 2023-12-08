Hunter Biden indicted on tax charges in new criminal case: Report

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was indicted on nine federal tax charges in a development that will become a political headache for the White House and Democrats as the 2024 campaign ramps up.



The indictment, released Thursday in Los Angeles federal court, came after House Republicans’ announcement of their plan to vote next week to formalise an impeachment inquiry into the president revolving around Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.



Prosecutors working for Special Counsel David Weiss accused Hunter Biden of tax crimes from 2016 through 2019, including spending millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying taxes.