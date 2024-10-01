Business Standard
Home / World News / IMF team to hold talks with Sri Lanka govt on loans for economic recovery

IMF team to hold talks with Sri Lanka govt on loans for economic recovery

Dissananayake's JVP-led NPP has pledged to renegotiate the IMF deal citing it has led to some unbearable difficulties for common people

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

On September 23, Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A high-level team of the International Monetary Fund will arrive in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to meet the new government headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discuss the latest economic reforms supported by the global lender.

On September 24, the IMF said that they would begin talks with the new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake. The global lender said it will discuss the timing of the third review of its ongoing economic reform under a 48-month loan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Former president Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government was negotiating with the IMF for the release of the fourth tranche of the USD 2.9 billion facility.

 

A high-level team led by Krishna Srinivasan, Director for the Asia Pacific Department will be visiting Colombo October 2-4 to meet with President Dissanayake and the new economic team to discuss the latest economic developments and economic reforms under Sri Lankas economic programme supported by the IMF," a release said.

This will be the National People's Power (NPP) government's first interaction with the international lender after being elected on September 21.

On September 23, Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's ninth president, amid hopes that he will bolster the country's economy and eliminate corruption.

More From This Section

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Attack by Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea as Gaza war intensifies

trade, Port, Container

US East Coast port strike likely as union, management trade wage offers

Qatar Airways buys into Virgin Australia, raises stakes against Qantas

Qatar Airways buys into Virgin Australia, raises stakes against Qantas

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises 40,000 troops

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan PM Kishida steps down before likely successor Ishiba takes office

Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in the presidential election.

Dissananayake's JVP-led NPP has pledged to renegotiate the IMF deal citing it has led to some unbearable difficulties for common people.

The meeting would be crucial to negotiating with the IMF for the release of the fourth tranche of the USD 2.9 billion facility. The third review and the release of the fourth tranche were put back due to the election.

Originally, the fourth tranche was scheduled for December this year after the completion of the third review.

Ahead of the IMF visit, the government policymakers on Monday said the plan to restructure the national carrier Srilankan Airlines has been abandoned. There has been no official statement though.

The airline restructuring figured in the IMF's governance diagnostic report concerning the loss-making state-owned enterprises.

In July, the Wickremesinghe government said it had scrapped its plan to sell the airline despite shortlisting three potential partners.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Tamil Nadu fishermen protest Sri Lankan Navy's detention of 17 fishermen

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka orders audit of Indian firms' visa outsourcing deal amid scandal

PremiumAs such, China does play a larger role in resolving this crisis but India can't be wished away, since it is a leading export destination for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's new President options: India or China, or India and China

Dissanayake

Sri Lanka election is the latest sign India is losing its neighbourhood

sri lanka PM

Professors, batchmates recall new Sri Lanka PM Harini's Hindu College days

Topics : sri lanka International Monetary Fund Economic Crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon