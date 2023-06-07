close

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism law after murder of SC lawyer

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been booked under the anti-terrorism law in the murder case of a supreme court lawyer, his party said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Imran Khan

Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been booked under the anti-terrorism law in the murder case of a supreme court lawyer, his party said on Wednesday.

Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was killed on Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, while on his way to the provincial high court when targeted by the unknown assailants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

