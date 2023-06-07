

According to The Guardian report, the decision to stage a strike comes after the Unite union announced fresh action over pay. Over 2,000 officers will be staging the strike for almost every weekend from June to August and the union has termed it a 'major escalation'. London's Heathrow Airport will witness a strike by the security staff of the airport for more than 31 days starting 24 June.



Heathrow Airport has managed similar strikes in recent weeks, which were witnessed during Easter and May half-term holiday getaways, however, the disruption to passengers was not that significant. Whereas this time, the spread and duration of the dispute can prove to be a more serious test of its resources and the willingness of other staff to step in, the report highlighted. While the strikes to date have been focused on Terminal 5, which is used by British Airways, the report suggests that other airlines including Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Qatar, United, American, and Delta could now be affected as staff in Terminal 3 have voted to join the strike.



Sharon Graham, The Unite general secretary told The Guardian, “Unite is putting Heathrow on notice that strike action at the airport will continue until it makes a fair pay offer to its workers.” The strike will begin on June 24, which is slightly later than it was planned as the union failed to notify the airport in accordance with the strike laws.

Also Read Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike The airlines we deserve 5-day week: Bank unions call nationwide strike on January 30, 31 Bank unions defer two-day strike; next round of talks on January 31 Alliance Air pilots on strike for second day, 70% served notices New York state comes under air quality alert amid Canadian wildfires Pakistan PM Sharif tells FinMin to follow IMF parameters in budget: Report 'Different times call for different leaderships': Pence's US President bid Climate change could cause disease to 76.8% of corals by 2100: Report Oil prices edge higher as Saudi Arabia cut outweighs bearish backdrop



The report further suggested that the security staff have rejected the pay offer of 10.1 per cent, with The Unite highlighting that wages for staff have seen a decline of 24 per cent in real terms since 2017. She further added that the airport had “got its priorities all wrong”. “This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza. It’s also expected to pay out huge dividends to shareholders, yet its workers can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports.”

Citing a Heathrow Airport spokesperson, The Guardian said, passengers can be assured that the airport will do everything in order to minimise the disruption caused by the strike.