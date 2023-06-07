close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

London's Heathrow Airport to witness strike from June to August: here's why

The strike will begin on June 24, which is slightly later than it was planned as the union failed to notify the airport in accordance with the strike laws

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

London's Heathrow Airport will witness a strike by the security staff of the airport for more than 31 days starting 24 June.
According to The Guardian report, the decision to stage a strike comes after the Unite union announced fresh action over pay. Over 2,000 officers will be staging the strike for almost every weekend from June to August and the union has termed it a 'major escalation'.

While the strikes to date have been focused on Terminal 5, which is used by British Airways, the report suggests that other airlines including Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Qatar, United, American, and Delta could now be affected as staff in Terminal 3 have voted to join the strike.
Heathrow Airport has managed similar strikes in recent weeks, which were witnessed during Easter and May half-term holiday getaways, however, the disruption to passengers was not that significant. Whereas this time, the spread and duration of the dispute can prove to be a more serious test of its resources and the willingness of other staff to step in, the report highlighted.

The strike will begin on June 24, which is slightly later than it was planned as the union failed to notify the airport in accordance with the strike laws.
Sharon Graham, The Unite general secretary told The Guardian, “Unite is putting Heathrow on notice that strike action at the airport will continue until it makes a fair pay offer to its workers.”

Also Read

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

The airlines we deserve

5-day week: Bank unions call nationwide strike on January 30, 31

Bank unions defer two-day strike; next round of talks on January 31

Alliance Air pilots on strike for second day, 70% served notices

New York state comes under air quality alert amid Canadian wildfires

Pakistan PM Sharif tells FinMin to follow IMF parameters in budget: Report

'Different times call for different leaderships': Pence's US President bid

Climate change could cause disease to 76.8% of corals by 2100: Report

Oil prices edge higher as Saudi Arabia cut outweighs bearish backdrop


She further added that the airport had “got its priorities all wrong”. “This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza. It’s also expected to pay out huge dividends to shareholders, yet its workers can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports.”
The report further suggested that the security staff have rejected the pay offer of 10.1 per cent, with The Unite highlighting that wages for staff have seen a decline of 24 per cent in real terms since 2017.

Citing a Heathrow Airport spokesperson, The Guardian said, passengers can be assured that the airport will do everything in order to minimise the disruption caused by the strike. 
Topics : Coronavirus Heathrow Airport London Airport London Strike BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Almost half of big MNCs plan to cut office space in next three years

IT sector, employees, jobs, classes
2 min read

Semicon policy: India aims to leverage potential of high-growth chip market

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

R K Singh urges women to increase participation in renewable energy sector

RK Singh
2 min read

EEPC to focus on WANA region for enhancing engineering goods exports

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
2 min read

Pakistan PM Sharif tells FinMin to follow IMF parameters in budget: Report

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

World Bank
3 min read

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Statue of Liberty, New York
3 min read

LIVE: AI's ferry flight departs from Mumbai Airport for Magadan, Russia

Air India
2 min read

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon