India, Bangladesh discuss cross-border fishing, information sharing

The regional commander level meeting between Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and its Bangladesh counterpart BCG was held on Monday, an official said.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, was organised under the provisions of memorandum of understanding (MoU) and standard operating procedure signed between the coast guards of the two neighbouring countries in 2015 and 2017, respectively, he said.

Maritime issues such as sensitisation of fishermen on cross-border fishing, information sharing and capability building were discussed at the meeting, he added.

The meeting was co-chaired by ICG's commander of northeast Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan and BCG's commander of west zone Captain Mohammad Kibria Haq, the official said.

