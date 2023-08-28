Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Niger's junta seeks to strengthen grip on power, prepare for intervention

France President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the country's ambassador will remain in Niger. Macron spoke out firmly against the coup leaders while insisting that France is not Niger's enemy

Mohamed Bazoum

Mohamed Bazoum | Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

AP Abuja
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The mutinous soldiers who overthrew democratically elected Niger President Mohamed Bazoum announced a raft of measures over the weekend that analysts say are aimed at strengthening their grip on power while preparing to defend against any military attempt by regional leaders to reinstate Bazoum.
The junta led by Brig Gen Abdrahmane Tchiani ordered the Nigerien armed forces to go on maximum alert over threats of aggression to the national territory and asked the military-led governments of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to send troops to help defend them.
It also issued a Monday deadline to the French ambassador to leave the country and held a rally to gather support to force French troops out.
France President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the country's ambassador will remain in Niger. Macron spoke out firmly against the coup leaders while insisting that France is not Niger's enemy.
Our policy is the right one. It depends on the courage of President Mohamed Bazoum, the commitment of our diplomats, and of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite pressure, Macron told a gathering of French ambassadors in Paris.
Seidik Abba, a Nigerien researcher and president of the Paris-based International Centre for Reflection and Studies on the Sahel, said the junta is trying to reinforce its position and rebuff attempts by West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS, to pressure the military government to reverse the coup.

Also Read

President Bazoum's government has been removed, say Niger soldiers

Will prosecute deposed Prez Bazoum for 'high treason', says Niger's coup

Niger junta expels French Ambassador Sylvain Itte as tensions mount

Nigeriens call for mass recruitment of volunteers as junta faces invasion

Niger army on standby to hit back after coup bid, says presidency

Billion-dollar pharma cos set to face their first US price negotiations

France to ban female students from wearing abayas in public schools

China won't require Covid-19 tests for incoming travellers as it reopens

Technical issue hitting flights on busy travel day: UK air traffic control

Over 3,000 people evacuated after heavy rains lash parts of Central China

The risk of a war (between Niger and the regional bloc) is still pretty high, said Nate Allen, an associate professor at the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies. He said the junta is aligning with the regimes in Mali and Burkina Faso in a very strong anti-Western and pro-authoritarian orientation.
ECOWAS has said it must reverse the coup in Niger to halt the spiral of coups in West Africa. At a meeting Saturday with Molly Phee, the top US diplomat for African affairs, the bloc's chairman, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, accused the Niger junta of trying to buy time after failed talks to reinstate Bazoum, who remains in detention.
The ECOWAS consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time, Tinubu said, adding that he has been holding the bloc back despite its readiness for all options that could include military intervention in Niger.
Before Bazoum's ouster last month, Niger, a former French colony, was seen as the West's last major partner against jihadi violence in the Sahel region below the Sahara Desert rife with anti-French sentiment.
The cutting of ties with the French, as occurred after the military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, shows "a new world order that is emerging in the Sahel and in a way marks the end of the post-colonial state in a lot of these countries colonised by France, said Abba, the Sahel researcher.
ECOWAS has not provided details of what a military intervention would look like, other than that it would be led by a so-called standby force. Mali and Burkina Faso are both battling with internal security challenges, while Nigeria, which also faces deadly violence, constitutes roughly half of about 450,000 combined military personnel in the bloc's remaining 11 member states. Guinea is also among the countries that have sided with Niger.
The bloc is in a challenging position with the Niger-Mali-Burkina Faso alliance and with its past interventions often reliant on international support, said Allen with the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies.
The coup leaders in Niger are planning on staying in power for the long term," he said. That is a typical pattern we have seen in military regimes... they overstay their welcome often for a very long time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Niger Emmanuel Macron France

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon