Iran's media claims UN watchdog closes line of inquiry on nuclear programme

The IRNA report comes as the IAEA is set to release its next quarterly report on Iran's nuclear programme in the coming days

AP Tehran
United Nations

(Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Iran's state-run news agency claimed Tuesday that international inspectors had closed off two lines of inquiry they had over Tehran's nuclear programme ahead of a scheduled quarterly report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, however, did not respond to questions over the report published by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Citing knowledgeable sources, IRNA said that the IAEA had closed off its inquiry over the recent discovery of traces of uranium enriched up to 83.7 per cent purity. A quarterly IAEA report in March said inspectors found the particles in Iran's underground Fordo nuclear site, further raising nonproliferation concerns as weapons-grade material is enriched to 90 per cent.

Iran had blamed unintended fluctuations for the discovery at Fordo nuclear site. The Islamic Republic has been producing uranium enriched to 60% purity a level which nonproliferation experts say Tehran does not need for civilian use.

Meanwhile, IRNA reported that the IAEA had also closed off its investigation of traces of man-made uranium found at Marivan, near the city of Abadeh, some 525 kilometers (325 miles) southeast of Tehran. Analysts had repeatedly linked Marivan to Iran's secret military nuclear programme and accused Iran of conducting high-explosives tests there in the early 2000s.

The U.S., the IAEA and experts had said Iran gave up its military nuclear program in 2003. Iran has long insisted its atomic program is for peaceful purposes.

In June 2022, Iran alleged the uranium traces found at Marivan came from sabotage by a third country. The IAEA said in its report at the time that Tehran offered no evidence to support.

The IRNA report offered no details on what Iran did to satisfy IAEA inspectors' concerns.

In the opinion of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, goodwill brings goodwill, and the International Atomic Energy Agency should have a reciprocal and constructive approach to Iran's cooperation, the IRNA report said.

The IRNA report comes as the IAEA is set to release its next quarterly report on Iran's nuclear programme in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nuclear projects Iran United Nations

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

