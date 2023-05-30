close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China successfully launches new manned spaceship with 1st civilian on board

Hours later the spaceship successfully docked with the space station's core module about 400km above the ground, the CMSA said

Press Trust of India Beijing/Jiuquan
Chinese astronauts board space station in historic mission

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China on Tuesday successfully sent three astronauts including its first civilian into orbit as it launched the Shenzhou-16 manned mission to its space station for its second crew rotation, signalling another leap forward for the country's ambitious space programme.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 9:31 AM (Beijing Time), according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

About 10 minutes after the launch, Shenzhou-16 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The crew members are in good shape and the launch is a complete success, the CMSA declared.

Hours later the spaceship successfully docked with the space station's core module about 400km above the ground, the CMSA said.

After that, it conducted a fast-automated rendezvous and docked with the radial port of its core module Tianhe.

The astronaut trio aboard Shenzhou-16 will then enter the Tianhe module and the three astronauts of the Shenzhou-15 mission who are preparing to return to Earth have got ready for their arrival, it said.

Also Read

China successfully launches manned spaceship with first civilian on board

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

China's space ambitions: Plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030

First crewed flight of Boeing 1st Starliner postponed to July: NASA

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch

Greenland glaciers melting 3 times faster than 20th Century: Research

Russia says drones damage buildings in pre-dawn attack, blames Ukraine

Nepal's Sherpa association felicitates over 100 veteran mountain climbers

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

IMF sets out preconditions for Pakistan to secure $6.5 bn bailout package

For the first time, China has included a civilian in its rotating crew for the space station which otherwise remained a domain of the military personnel.

Gui Haichao, a professor at Beihang University in Beijing regarded as a payload specialist, was among the three astronauts.

The other two are mission's commander Jing Haipeng, who is also making history by becoming the first Chinese astronaut to go into space for a record fourth time.

The astronaut flight engineer Zhu Yangzhu is also making his first journey into space.

The Shenzhou-16 will be the first crew mission after China's space station programme entered the stage of application and development, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA told the media on Monday.

The trio will take over from the Shenzhou-15 astronauts, who have been on China's newly completed Tiangong space station since November, to start their own five-month stint aboard the station.

Once ready, China will be the only country to own a space station as the International Space Station (ISS) of Russia is a collaborative project of several countries. The ISS station is also set to be decommissioned by 2030.

The significant feature of China's space station is its two robotic arms, especially the long one which has the ability to grab objects, including satellites from space.

After entering orbit, the Shenzhou-16 spaceship will make a fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the space station combination.

The Shenzhou-16 astronauts will conduct large-scale in-orbit tests and experiments in various fields as planned. They are expected to make high-level scientific achievements in the study of novel quantum phenomena, high-precision space-time-frequency systems, the verification of general relativity, and the origin of life.

The launch also marks the 475th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

On Monday, the CMSA also announced China's plan for a manned lunar landing by 2030.

China's manned lunar mission came as the US space agency NASA aims to send a second manned mission to the moon by 2025 to explore the south pole for frozen water.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Spacecraft Astronauts

First Published: May 30 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Tech companies lead way with 50% of total flex space in India: Report

Flex space
3 min read

Russia says drones damage buildings in pre-dawn attack, blames Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin
5 min read

Banking fraud cases grow to 13,530 in FY23, amount halved to Rs 30,252 cr

bank frauds, financial scams
3 min read

Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read

Most Popular

Explained: What is the US debt ceiling deal and why it's important?

US flag, US, united states
4 min read

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Imran Khan
3 min read

Drones hit Moscow buildings, several downed on approach, says officials

drone
1 min read

Explained: Why spending cuts may not shake the economy of United States

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Egg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon