Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Audit finds $21 mn financial irregularities in Pakistan Cricket Board

Audit finds $21 mn financial irregularities in Pakistan Cricket Board

The auditors said providing security was the responsibility of governments, and disagreed with the PCB's explanation that visiting international teams were given extra safety guarantees

pakistan Flag

The auditors rejected the cricket board's response that the PCB chairman is authorised for utility expense as per bylaws. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An audit report has found financial irregularities to the tune of more than rupees ₹600 crore ($21 million) and governance issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board dating back two years.

The Auditor General of Pakistan's report for the 2023-24 financial year was published in The News and highlighted the non-recovery of outstanding sponsorship worth ₹530 crore ($18.6 million) as the major discrepancy identified.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is the third person in four years to lead the sport's national administration, following Ramiz Raja and Zaka Ashraf. He is also a government minister.

The report also questioned the ₹6.3 crore ($220,000) the PCB spent on meals for police and law enforcement personnel assigned for the security of foreign teams during international matches in Pakistan.

 

The auditors said providing security was the responsibility of governments, and disagreed with the PCB's explanation that visiting international teams were given extra safety guarantees that required heavy police deployment.

Also Read

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Self-reliance in UAVs, C-UAS strategic imperative for India: CDS Chauhan

Ishaq Dar, foreign minister of Pakistan

Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar to attend SCO foreign ministers' meet in China

steel, steel industry

Pak, Russia sign agreement to revive Pakistan Steel Mills project

pakistan Flag

Pak looks to formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators

Allahabad High Court

Supporting Pakistan alone not offence under BNS section 152: Allahabad HC

The audit report also flagged the hiring of three junior regional coaches who didn't meet the eligibility criteria and the appointment of a media director outside the proper procedure.

Compensation paid to cover utility charges, fuel and accommodation for the PCB chairman between February and June of last year was also highlighted as unauthorised because Navqi received that as part of his government benefits.

The auditors rejected the cricket board's response that the PCB chairman is authorised for utility expense as per bylaws.  The PCB is yet to comment on the audit report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

nasa, telescope, supernova, roman telescope, dark energy

NASA's Roman telescope to unlock 100,000 cosmic explosions in major survey

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

China fuelling AI goals with state backing, open source, infra funding

US immigration flexes authority to expand detention without bond hearing

US immigration flexes authority to expand detention without bond hearing

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia may use 50-day window to wear down Ukraine, but quick gains unlikely

The National Public Radio headquarters in Washington.

Native American radio stations at risk as US looks to cut $1 bn funding

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board Auditing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon