Israel govt approves new outline plan to increase its energy storage

The Government of Israel approved the national outline plan for energy storage. This is a first planning arrangement and a step that Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said will provide a response even in times of emergency, will help promote clean electricity production and will serve the energy security of the energy sector.

The plan regulates the issuing of building permits and enables the establishment of storage facilities in a wide range of suppliers and locations in order to respond to the variety of uses and advantages of the storage facilities, which will, among other things, also provide backup for electricity production facilities.

It also regulates the planning procedures for the promotion of storage facilities and enables the issuance of permits for small to large storage facilities. Very large storage facilities will be promoted in plans at the district and national level.

It will be possible to establish storage facilities adjacent to photovoltaic facilities, in engineering facilities at gas stations where there are charging stations for electric vehicles, and also in residential homes, which will make it possible to optimize the use of the network, regulate electricity consumption in demand areas and respond during power outages.

The ministry added that, especially in these days of the war, that storage can provide an answer during emergency situations for several hours, thereby also acting on the electricity supply and strengthening energy security.

