Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Israel govt approves new outline plan to increase its energy storage

It also regulates the planning procedures for the promotion of storage facilities and enables the issuance of permits for small to large storage facilities

Donald Trump, Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine

A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives Photo AP/PTI

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Government of Israel approved the national outline plan for energy storage. This is a first planning arrangement and a step that Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said will provide a response even in times of emergency, will help promote clean electricity production and will serve the energy security of the energy sector.
The plan regulates the issuing of building permits and enables the establishment of storage facilities in a wide range of suppliers and locations in order to respond to the variety of uses and advantages of the storage facilities, which will, among other things, also provide backup for electricity production facilities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It also regulates the planning procedures for the promotion of storage facilities and enables the issuance of permits for small to large storage facilities. Very large storage facilities will be promoted in plans at the district and national level.
It will be possible to establish storage facilities adjacent to photovoltaic facilities, in engineering facilities at gas stations where there are charging stations for electric vehicles, and also in residential homes, which will make it possible to optimize the use of the network, regulate electricity consumption in demand areas and respond during power outages.
The ministry added that, especially in these days of the war, that storage can provide an answer during emergency situations for several hours, thereby also acting on the electricity supply and strengthening energy security.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Nearly 102 staff members killed in Gaza in Israel-Hamas war: UN aid agency

Huawei and Xiaomi lead China smartphone market's double-digit rebound

iPhone maker Foxconn's profit beats views in sign of resilient demand

Nearly 400,000 refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pak in past two months

Biden administration slow to act as millions booted off Medicaid: Advocates

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel energy sector Energy

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon