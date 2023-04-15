close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown at him during event: Report

Kishida had been touring a fishing port in Wakayama, which is in central Japan near Osaka, and was set to give a speech, the reports said

Bloomberg
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Michael Sin and Lisa Du

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a smoke bomb was thrown at him before he was set to make a speech in Wakayama prefecture, according to national broadcaster NHK.
 
A man was taken into custody at the venue, Kyodo reported citing the police. Kishida was evacuated from the scene to Wakayama police headquarters, Kyodo said.

Kishida had been touring a fishing port in Wakayama, which is in central Japan near Osaka, and was set to give a speech, the reports said.
Video posted online by Japanese news outlets showed multiple police tackling a figure at the port, while a crowd scattered around them.

Japan has been on high alert over security for its politicians after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed last June. The island nation is about to host the G-7 summit for world leaders in Hiroshima next month, and security had been a high priority considering the Abe shooting.

Also Read

Japan's economy minister resigns over ties to Unification Church

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in India on 2-day visit

Japan to okay $490 billion in stimulus to cushion impact of inflation

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacks 3rd minister in a month

Japan PM Kishida in Paris to discuss Ukraine, climate, food security

Majority of Germans oppose imminent nuclear phase-out, says survey

SpaceX's Starship gets FAA's clearance for first test flight from Texas

Like Lanka and Pak, Bhutan to face huge losses if it sides with China: Rpt

Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Sloviansk claims at least 8 lives

Elon Musk incorporates X.AI in Nevada suggesting plans for OpenAI rival

Topics : Japan

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon