close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Sloviansk claims at least 8 lives

According to the report, the assault happened following Putin's signature on a bill that will make it simpler to enlist civilians in the military and prevent them from fleeing the country if called up

ANI Europe
Russia Ukraine conflict

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 7:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 8 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on Friday that hit a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, Al Jazeera reported citing authorities.

Quoting the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, Al Jazeera reported that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired at Sloviansk, west of the city Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian front line.

At this time, there have been 21 injuries and eight fatalities at all sites, according to Kyrylenko. After being rescued from the rubble, a youngster died in an ambulance, according to Ukrainian police on Twitter.

The assault happened following Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday signature on a bill that will make it simpler to enlist civilians in the military and prevent them from fleeing the country if called up, reported Al Jazeera.

A draftee would be prohibited from travelling internationally under the law, which Putin signed on Friday, and would need to report to an enlisting office after receiving electronic call-up papers.

Last year, after Putin declared a mobilisation to support the soldiers in Ukraine, tens of thousands of men left Russia.

Also Read

Nearly 200 soldiers freed in latest Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap: Officials

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran

Russia eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft as war nears 1 yr

Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran

Former NATO general Petr Pavel becomes new President of Czech Republic

Elon Musk incorporates X.AI in Nevada suggesting plans for OpenAI rival

Fed should alter its monetary policy framework: IMF's Gita Gopinath

Donald Trump's business empire worth at least $1.2 bn since he left office

Mehul Chowski can't be removed from Antigua, Barbuda without court order

Army chief Munir calls for shunning debate of Naya' and Purana' Pakistan

Moscow claimed it was attempting to seize more districts of the devastated Bakhmut when it launched the attack on Sloviansk, whose population have left in large numbers since Russia's invasion, according to Al Jazeera.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now. The biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War has displaced millions leaving Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupting the global economy.

Topics : Vladimir Putin | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine civil war

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon