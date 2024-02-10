Sensex (    %)
                        
Jeff Bezos sells roughly 12 million shares of Amazon worth $2 billion

The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov. 8, 2023, and would be completed by Jan. 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos sold around 12 million shares of the online retail and cloud services firm for roughly $2 billion, according to a company filing on Friday, soon after laying out a plan to sell his shares over the next year.
 
The sale took place on Wednesday and Thursday, the filings showed.
 
Last week, Amazon said that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares in the firm.
 
The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov. 8, 2023, and would be completed by Jan. 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.
 
Bezos, who stepped down as the company's chief executive and took over as executive chairman in 2021, founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994.
 
He is currently the world's second richest person with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Topics : Jeff Bezos Amazon E-commerce marketplace Stake sale Divestment

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

