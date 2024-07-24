Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

July 21 recorded as world's hottest day ever as climate change worsens

Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus service, said that it was possible the beginning of this week could eclipse Sunday's record as heatwaves continue to sizzle across the world

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Photo: PTI

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunday, July 21 was the hottest day ever recorded, according to preliminary data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, which has tracked such global weather patterns since 1940.
The global average surface air temperature on Sunday reached 17.09 degrees Celsius (62.76 degrees Fahrenheit) slightly higher than the previous record set last July of 17.08 C (62.74 F) as heatwaves scorched large swathes of the United States, Europe and Russia.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus service, said that it was possible the beginning of this week could eclipse Sunday's record as heatwaves continue to sizzle across the world.
"When you have these peaks, they tend to cluster together," he said.
Last year, saw four days in a row break the record, from July 3 through July 6, as climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, drove extreme heat across the Northern Hemisphere.
While Sunday's record was only marginally higher than last year's reading, "What is remarkable is how different the temperature of the last 13 months is with respect to the previous records," said Buontempo.

More From This Section

Palestinian factions agree for unity government after talks in China

Startup Wiz likely to reject $23 bn acquisition proposal from Google

Philip Morris raises profit forecast as nicotine pouch demand grows

Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service director Cheatle steps down

Israel tanks advance deeper in southern Gaza as hope of ceasefire talks up

Every month since June 2023 has now ranked as the planet's hottest since records began, compared with the corresponding month in previous years.
Some scientists have suggested 2024 could surpass 2023 as the hottest year since records began, as climate change and the El Nino natural weather phenomenon  'which ended in April' have pushed temperatures ever higher this year.
"As a consequence of the increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere we are bound to see new records being broken in the next few months, in the next few years," Buontempo said.
Scientists and environmental advocates have long called for global leaders and wealthier countries to phase out and end the reliance on fossil fuels to prevent catastrophic effects of climate change, including increased heatwaves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris on biz: Friendly to Big Tech, aggressive in climate fight

Melting polar ice is slowing Earth's rotation, lengthening days, says study

June warmest on record, 12th month over 1.5 degrees C limit: EU agency

June 2024 sets record as hottest in history, shows EU climate monitor

World marks full year of average temperatures exceeding 1.5C target

Topics : Climate Change Global Warming Earth temperature

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon