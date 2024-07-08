World marks full year of average temperatures exceeding 1.5C target

By Aaron Clark

Global average temperatures have now hit or exceeded a key climate threshold for 12 months, highlighting the challenge in limiting global warming to below 1.5C above the pre-industrial era.

The average for the year through June 2024 was 1.64C higher than the era from 1850 to 1900, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a report published Monday. Last month was the hottest ever June, the 13th consecutive time a month has set a new average temperature record.

“This is more than a statistical oddity and it highlights a large and continuing shift in our climate,” Carlo Buontempo, director of the service, said in a statement. “Even if this specific streak of extremes ends at some point, we are bound to see new records,” unless nations stop adding greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere and the oceans.