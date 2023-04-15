close

Kanye West reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency in 2024 polls

"Right now, I am living my life - like I'm concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that's it," he said

IANS Los Angeles
Kanye West

Kanye West (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Rapper Kanye West is reportedly no longer running for President of the US in the 2024 election.

If a new report is to be believed, the 'Donda' artiste is planning to focus on his family and his private Christian school Donda Academy instead, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Adam Camacho, a documentary producer hired by Kanye's company to make a film in November 2022, spoke with the Daily Beast about his experiences and conversations with the rapper. Adam shared that after his contract was extended, the communication with the rapper soon dried up.

When he reached, Ye, the former husband of Kim Kardashian reportedly told Adam that he changed his focus. "Right now, I am living my life - like I'm concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that's it," the Chicago star allegedly told Adam. "I just want to be left alone."

An anonymous employee of the 'Jesus Is King' MC also echoed the sentiment. Of the Yeezy designer, the source told the news outlet, "His interests are focused on his children, family, and creative endeavours... Anyone that is representing Ye in any political capacity is a charlatan. There is no political shop."

The insider further said that Kanye lost desire to be POTUS after tying the knot with his new wife Bianca Censori, who also works at Yeezy. The two made headlines for their surprise, private ceremony in January.

--IANS

dc/svn/

Topics : Kanye West | US presidential elections | United States

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

