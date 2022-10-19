JUST IN
UK inflation returns to 40-year high of 10.1% as food prices rise
Business Standard

George Floyd's daughter to file $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West continues to attract controversies as daughter of George Floyd, whose death in police custody triggered global protests against racism, is now planning to file a lawsuit against him

Kanye West | Racism | International News

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Kanye West
Kanye West (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rapper Kanye West continues to attract controversies as the daughter of George Floyd, whose death in police custody triggered global protests against racism, is now planning to file a $250 million lawsuit against the rapper over controversial remarks he made about the manner of Floyd's death.

Attorneys for Floyd's family have issued a cease-and-desist letter to the rapper -- also known as Ye -- and have claimed that his daughter has been "retraumatised" over his comments, reports Mirror.co.uk.

They have also suggested that Kanye is "creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her". Roxie Washington, who is acting on behalf of her child and the sole beneficiary of Floyd's estate, is suing Kanye, his business partners and associates for "harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and the infliction of emotional distress".

They are seeking $250 million in damages.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Kanye's remarks during his recent appearance on podcast Drink Champs is cited in the press release released by Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys At Law, who are representing Floyd's daughter.

"Kanye West knowingly made blatantly false statements about George Floyd's death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates," Floyd's legal representation claimed.

"During the podcast interview, Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr Floyd's horrendous death and his family's trauma," the statement added.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the full interview has since been removed from YouTube and RevoltTV, but clips of the rapper's rant continue to be viewed and shared on social media platforms by millions across the world.

"The interests of the child are a priority. George Floyd's daughter is being retraumatised by Kanye West's comments and he's creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her," the lawyers' statement said.

Floyd died after being arrested by Derek Chauvin and three other officers on May 25, 2020. He had been handcuffed and was lying face down on the street as officer Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:31 IST

