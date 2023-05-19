Kishida, Biden agree to work together in addressing issues related to China

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday held a meeting with US President Joe Biden in which the two leaders concurred on continuing to work closely together in addressing issues related to China and also confirmed the importance of cooperating with China on shared challenges.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional issues, on the basis of the recognition that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in East Asia, must not be tolerated, a statement released by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Biden is currently in Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"The two leaders concurred on continuing to work closely together in addressing issues related to China. The two leaders also confirmed the importance of cooperating with China on shared challenges. Furthermore, the two leaders reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues," the statement said.

The two leaders exchanged views on security cooperation between US and Japan and concurred to continue to cooperate for further strengthening deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US alliance on the basis of the outcomes of the Japan-US Security Consultative Committee and the Japan-US Summit meeting in Japan.

Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida reaffirmed the critical role that US extended deterrence plays in ensuring the security of Japan and the peace and stability of the region. Biden welcomed improvement in the ties between Japan and South Korea, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders concurred on continuing to work closely together between Japan and the US as well as among Japan, the US and North Korea towards the complete denuclearization of North Korea as per the UN Security Council resolutions in strengthening regional deterrence, including security cooperation between Japan, US and South Korea and responses at the UNSC.

Kishida also asked for continued understanding and cooperation of the US for immediate resolution on the abductions issue.

"The two leaders agreed to continue imposing sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine in close coordination with the G7 and other like-minded nations," the statement said.

Biden and Kishida confirmed the importance of engagement and supporting the "Global South."

The two leaders agreed to coordinate closely to demonstrate to the world the G7's unwavering solidarity in addressing the issues of the international society and the region.

Biden and Kishida shared the recognition that US engagement in the economic order of the region is becoming increasingly important and had a discussion on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Kishida conveyed Japan's views and efforts on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The two leaders shared the importance of promoting and protecting critical technologies.

The two leaders welcomed a planned signing of partnerships between Japanese and US universities and companies in the quantum and semiconductors sector and agreed on expanding cooperation into the areas of biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Biden and Kishida shared the importance of working together towards strengthening energy security. The two leaders agreed on further materializing economic security cooperation through the Japan-US Economic Policy Consultative Committee.

Kishida called the Japan-US alliance as the "cornerstone" of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement released by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He stated that Japan is working closely with one of the US' leading universities Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to conduct a feasibility study to create a "Global Startup Campus" in central Tokyo.