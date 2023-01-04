Biden to host Japan FM Kishida for talks on North Korea, economy

JUST IN
US asked to suspend 250k Twitter accounts, including journalists: Musk
Business Standard

President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations, the US administration announced Tuesday.

AP  |  Washington 

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the January 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation.

Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"President Biden will reiterate his full support for Japan's recently released National Security Strategy, its presidency of the G7, and its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," Jean-Pierre said.

"The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the US-Japan Alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead.

The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November's Group of 20 summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 08:49 IST

