Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kremlin says Russia's battlefield gains in Ukraine aided recent US talks

Kremlin says Russia's battlefield gains in Ukraine aided recent US talks

In video footage released on the talks' eve, President Vladimir Putin hailed what his commanders said was Russia's capture of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that Russia's recent battlefield progress in Ukraine had what he described as a positive impact on peace negotiations held with U.S. envoys in Moscow a day earlier. 
In video footage released on the talks' eve, President Vladimir Putin hailed what his commanders said was Russia's capture of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv dismissed his claim, saying fighting was still ongoing there. 
But Ushakov, speaking after the talks between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, said that "the course and nature of the negotiations were, of course, influenced by the successes of recent weeks...on the battlefield.
 
 
"In other words, our Russian soldiers, through their military exploits, have contributed to a more positive assessment of the paths to a peaceful settlement by our foreign partners," Ushakov told reporters. 
He said he hoped that Ukraine and its European allies would also adopt what he called "a more balanced attitude and perception of what is going on." 
Russian forces control more than 19% of Ukraine, or 115,600 square km (45,000 square miles), up only one percentage point from two years ago, though they have advanced in 2025 at their fastest pace since 2022, according to pro-Ukrainian maps.

More From This Section

Val Kilmer; Hulk Hogan; and Giorgio Armani (Photo: Reuters)

From Giorgio Armani to Diane Keaton: Global icons world lost in 2025

Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron

Macron eyes energy cooperation, Airbus deals and 'pandas' on China visit

Sri Lanka Flood, Flood

Floods in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia kill over 1,400 people

pakistan Flag

IED blast targeting police vehicle kills 3 policemen in northwest Pakistan

South Korea flag

South Korean President mulls apology to North over allegations of drone use

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Donlad Trump Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon