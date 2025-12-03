Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / From Giorgio Armani to Diane Keaton: Global icons world lost in 2025

From Giorgio Armani to Diane Keaton: Global icons world lost in 2025

Remembering the influential cultural, political and business figures the world lost in 2025, and the enduring impact of the work, ideas and leadership they leave behind

Val Kilmer; Hulk Hogan; and Giorgio Armani (Photo: Reuters)

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

The year 2025 brought the loss of several celebrated figures whose ideas, creativity and leadership left a deep imprint on cinema, music, politics and global industry. From celebrated actors like Val Kilmer and Diane Keaton to business leaders such as Giorgio Armani and Gopichand Hinduja - these figures played a defining role in shaping their domains.

Giorgio Armani (July 11, 1934-September 4, 2025)

Giorgio Armani (Image: Reuters)
 
Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, founded his eponymous fashion house in 1975 and revolutionised menswear and ready-to-wear globally with his relaxed, elegant style. He built a multibillion-dollar empire spanning couture, accessories, home décor, and luxury lifestyle.
 

Gopichand Hinduja (February 29, 1940-November 4, 2025)

Gopichand Hinduja (Image: X/@NisithPramanik)

Gopichand Hinduja, a key pillar of the Hinduja Group, helped steer the conglomerate’s expansion across sectors including automotive, finance, energy and technology. His strategic vision strengthened the group’s global presence and cemented the Hinduja family’s position among the world’s major business dynasties.
 

Frederick W Smith (August 11, 1944-June 21, 2025)

Frederick W Smith (Image: Reuters)
   
Frederick W Smith, the founder of FedEx, revolutionised logistics with the hub-and-spoke model that transformed global delivery systems. His innovations set new benchmarks for efficiency and reliability, influencing how supply chains operate worldwide and shaping the modern logistics industry.
 

Val Kilmer (December 31, 1959-April 1, 2025)

Val Kilmer (Image: Reuters)
 
Actor Val Kilmer, known for standout roles in Top Gun, Heat and Batman Forever, is remembered for his exceptional range and his deep commitment to challenging characters. His ability to combine emotional nuance with striking on-screen presence earned him admiration across generations.

Diane Keaton (January 5, 1946-October 11, 2025)

Diane Keaton (Image: Reuters)
 
Diane Keaton, the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker, helped redefine the modern American screen with her unconventional sensibilities and distinctive performances in classics such as Annie Hall, Manhattan and The Godfather series. Her unique voice and style turned her into one of Hollywood’s most respected artists.

Ozzy Osbourne (December 3, 1948-July 22, 2025)

Ozzy Osbourne (Image: Reuters)
 
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, reshaped the sound and identity of heavy metal. Nicknamed the 'Prince of Darkness', he brought a bold stage presence and an unmistakable vocal style that influenced generations of musicians. His half-century impact on rock music remains unmatched.

Hulk Hogan (August 11, 1953-July 24, 2025)

Hulk Hogan (Image: Reuters)
 
Hulk Hogan, the wrestling legend, became a global icon with his larger-than-life persona — blond hair, handlebar mustache, red-and-yellow gear. Hogan helped transform professional wrestling into a worldwide phenomenon, headlined multiple major events, and transcended the ring into movies and pop culture.

Jean-Marie Le Pen (June 20, 1928-January 7, 2025)

Jean-Marie Le Pen (Image: Reuters)
 
Jean-Marie Le Pen, a dominant and contentious figure in French politics, founded the National Front and played a major role in debates around right-wing nationalism and immigration in France and Europe. Whether admired or criticised, his influence on political discourse remained significant for decades.
 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

