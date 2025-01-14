Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Los Angeles wildfires: Blaze claims 25 lives amid Santa Ana fierce winds

Los Angeles wildfires: Blaze claims 25 lives amid Santa Ana fierce winds

LA wildfires: New evidence suggests that the Palisades Fire, one of Los Angeles' most destructive blazes which started on January 7, may have reignited from a New Year's Eve fire in the same area

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles | Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles, California, have claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with authorities warning that the death toll could rise as firefighting efforts continue.  

LA wildfires: Key updates

>Santa Ana winds pose new challenges: The National Weather Service has forecast the return of strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts ranging between 45 to 70 mph, from Monday through Wednesday. These conditions are expected to aggravate the already destructive fires, prompting a red-flag warning until midweek. Weather improvements are anticipated later in the week.  
 
>The fires have resulted in at least 25 fatalities, with many individuals still unaccounted for. Officials expect the death toll to increase as efforts to control the blazes continue.  
 
 
>The National Weather Service issued a rare ‘particularly dangerous situation’ warning to emphasise the extreme wildfire risks facing Southern California.  
 
>US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning to visit Los Angeles next week to assess the damage and emergency needs. Meanwhile, outgoing President Joe Biden expressed condolences and announced additional federal disaster aid for California, urging Congress to allocate funds for recovery efforts. 

Also Read

wildfire

Lawsuit claims utility's equipment sparked Eaton Fire, probe underway

wildfire

Here's what to know about pink flame retardants being used to slow LA fires

Firefighters, California wildfire

Los Angeles wildfires rage as dry winds likely to return this week

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Here's all you need to know about devastation from Los Angeles wildfires

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls California wildfires 'worst catastrophes' in US history

 
>According to agency CAL Fire, over 40,000 acres of land have been burned, and more than 12,000 structures destroyed. The Palisades Fire has consumed over 23,000 acres, with only 14 per cent containment. The Eaton Fire has burned 14,000 acres, achieving 33 per cent containment, while the Hurst Fire, covering 800 acres, is largely under control at 95 per cent.  
 
>A firefighting aircraft damaged by a collision with an unauthorised drone has been repaired and will resume operations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the drone’s operator, as the device was flying in restricted airspace.  
 
>Prominent figures and organisations have stepped in to provide relief. Singer-songwriter Beyonce donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD foundation, while music band Metallica contributed $500,000. Netflix and Comcast NBCUniversal have pledged a combined $20 million. Other entities, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, have also made significant donations.  
 
>Over 15,000 first responders from across the US, Canada, and Mexico are actively combating the fires, according to CAL Fire director Joe Tyler.  

LA wildfires: New Year’s eve fire linked to Palisades blaze  

New evidence suggests that the Palisades Fire, one of Los Angeles’ most destructive blazes, may have reignited from a New Year’s Eve fire in the same area.  
 
The Palisades Fire, which began on January 7, scorched 23,713 acres and was only 13 per cent contained as of Sunday. Data analysis by The Washington Post revealed that it originated near the site of a smaller fire extinguished on New Year’s Day. Locals allege a delayed response by firefighters for the second incident.  
 
On New Year’s Day, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a small eight-acre brush fire, reportedly caused by fireworks, at Pacific Palisades. The fire was declared contained by 4.46 am. Satellite imagery later identified a burn scar from the earlier fire, overlapping with the origin of the January 7 blaze.  
 
Meteorologist Rose Schoenfield warned of ‘life-threatening’ gusts that could worsen the situation. A red flag warning remains in effect until Wednesday evening, with officials urging residents to stay vigilant. Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley highlighted the need for community awareness amid the challenging conditions. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone stated that displaced residents would not be allowed to return until conditions improve.  
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

Meta, Google

EU reassesses its probes into tech giants such as Apple, Google and Meta

Neil Gaiman

Author Neil Gaiman faces sexual misconduct allegations by child's nanny

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Top aide of Yoon Suk pleads for investigators to halt detention efforts

Donald Trump

Meeting Trump's military spending goals not easy: European defence firms

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Global EV sales jump 25% in 2024 as China leads and Europe stabilises

Topics : Los Angeles fire Los Angeles California fire BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon