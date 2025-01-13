Business Standard

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on iron, steel from four nations

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on iron, steel from four nations

The decision followed an investigation begun in August into the products from China, India, Japan and South Korea that started after a petition from a domestic producer

Malaysia flag

Separately, India's finished steel exports are unlikely to be affected by the anti-dumping duty as its export volumes to the Southeast Asian are very low. | Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Malaysia has imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on some exports of flat-rolled iron products or non-alloy steel from China, India, Japan and South Korea, the trade ministry said. 
The duties, which take effect from Jan. 11 and initially run for up to 120 days on products with a width of more than 600 mm (24 inches), range from 2.52 per cent to 36.80 per cent, the ministry said on Monday. 
A final determination on the provisional anti-dumping duties would be made by May 10, while feedback on the preliminary determination could be submitted by Jan. 20, the ministry added in its statement. 
 
The decision followed an investigation begun in August into the products from China, India, Japan and South Korea that started after a petition from a domestic producer. 
The petitioner had alleged the imports were being sold well below the domestic price in the four countries and had caused material injury to Malaysian industry, the ministry added. 

Separately, India's finished steel exports are unlikely to be affected by the anti-dumping duty as its export volumes to the Southeast Asian are very low, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. 
India finished steel exports to Malaysia in 2023/24 were 36,000 metric tons, down 78 per cent since 2019/20, the official said, adding that while the anti-dumping duty would affect two-way trade, it was unlikely to hit New Delhi's overall steel exports. 
India's steel ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Malaysia Anti-Dumping Pact iron and steel industry

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

