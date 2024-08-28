Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Man accused of starting California wildfire by throwing firework from car

Man accused of starting California wildfire by throwing firework from car

Anderson will return to court Wednesday to set further dates to enter a plea and for pretrial hearings, the office said

The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, California (Photo: AP/PTI)

The Thompson fire scorched nearly 6 square miles (15.5 square kilometres), destroyed 13 homes and damaged others in the Oroville area of the northern Sacramento Valley (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Oroville
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 26-year-old man has been accused of igniting a destructive California wildfire in early July by throwing a firework from a car window during hot, dry and windy weather.
Spencer Grant Anderson, of Oroville, was charged Monday after weeks of continuous surveillance by investigators, the Butte County District Attorney's Office said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Thompson fire scorched nearly 6 square miles (15.5 square kilometres), destroyed 13 homes and damaged others in the Oroville area of the northern Sacramento Valley.
Anderson was jailed on a no-bail hold after appearing in court to face charges including arson of an inhabited structure, arson of forest land, and arson causing multiple structures to burn, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Anderson will return to court Wednesday to set further dates to enter a plea and for pretrial hearings, the office said.
It was a long investigation, there was a lot moving parts to it, Larry Pilgrim, Anderson's attorney, told The New York Times. He is just being accused at this point. Pilgrim did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan 6 case, keeping charges intact

Perseverance rover

Nasa's Perseverance rover on Mars begins steep climb to rim of crater

Hostage, Hostages

Negotiations more effective than rescues in bringing Israeli hostages home

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to Putin on Ukraine visit, discusses steps to bolster ties

trump Vs Harris, Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Trump agrees to debate with Harris, outlines specific rules

The fire erupted shortly before 11 am on July 2 when temperatures were above 100 degrees (38 Celsius), humidity was low and high winds were blowing, authorities said.
A car seen at the location of the fire's start led to identification of Anderson the next day and lengthy surveillance as investigators built their case, concluding that a flaming object was thrown from the vehicle, the office said.
Warrants were served on August 22, and Anderson was arrested. Authorities allege that during questioning, he admitted that he purchased fireworks in Oroville and went to the location to test one by throwing it out of his car window.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

wildfire

California faces summer of extremes, from heat waves and wildfires to snow

fire,forest fire,Kasauli forest fire

Massive wildfire engulfs northern California, firefighters rescue

Canada Wildfires

Wildfire smoke chokes parts of Canada, western US; air quality a concern

Chile_Wildfire

California wildfire: Firefighters make progress but heat, fire risk expand

Chile_Wildfire

Northern California wildfire doesn't grow, winds, heat whip up flames

Topics : California wildfire Heat waves forest fires

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon