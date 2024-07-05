Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Northern California wildfire doesn't grow, winds, heat whip up flames

There are 26,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings, but numbers could drop as crews make fresh assessments

Chile_Wildfire

Representative Image: More than a dozen other blazes, most of them small, are active across the state, according to Cal Fire.

AP Oroville (California)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Crews made steady progress overnight against a Northern California wildfire that has thousands of people under evacuation orders, but wind gusts and continued hot temperatures Thursday could pose problems on a searing hot July Fourth, officials said.
The Thompson Fire near the city of Oroville in Butte County stayed roughly the same size and containment was still 7 per cent, which was the same as Wednesday night, said Kevin Colburn, information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
There are 26,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings, but numbers could drop as crews make fresh assessments.
We're going to evaluate and see if we can open up some areas, Colburn said.
The Thompson Fire broke out before noon on Tuesday, about 70 miles (110 kilometres) north of Sacramento. It sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to more than 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometres).
An Associated Press photographer saw fire burn three adjacent suburban-style homes in Oroville.

ALSO READ: Thousands of people evacuate as Northern California wildfire spreads
The fire ignited sprigs of grass poking from the concrete edges of Lake Oroville as gusty winds whipped up American flags lining a bend of the state's second largest reservoir and the nation's tallest dam.
Residents standing on hillsides watched the orange glow as aircraft dropped water. A crew of more than a dozen firefighters saved one home as goats and other farm animals fled. The cause of the blaze was being investigated.
More than a dozen other blazes, most of them small, are active across the state, according to Cal Fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Wildfires, extreme weather, climate change

Thousands of people evacuate as Northern California wildfire spreads

California wildfires

California firefighters continue to battle wildfires east of San Francisco

wildfires

Death toll rises to 112 as wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Chile

share market

Bull spread on Tata Motors recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Fiscal deficit

Budget Watch: FinMin confident of sticking to fiscal deficit of 5.1% of GDP

Topics : California wildfires California wildfire Heatwaves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon