Mbappe faces China backlash over Mao remark as major sponsors cut ties

The rapid backlash against French football star Kylian Mbappé over a perceived insult to Mao Zedong underscores how little room for error remains for celebrities and global brands seeking to tap China's lucrative market.

Mbappé quickly apologised Tuesday, but criticism continued to spread across Chinese social media. Major mainland consumer brands severed ties with him, Chinese state television blocked his matches and some international sponsors removed posts featuring the athlete.

The episode highlights the mounting risks for international brands operating in China, where an offhand remark can quickly ignite consumer backlash. Shares of Mbappé sponsors On Holding AG, Eastroc Beverage Group Co. and China Mengniu Dairy Co. fell Tuesday as investors weighed the business impact of having a high-profile endorsement lose its value almost overnight in the world's second-largest consumer market.

"China has undoubtedly grown both more sensitive about how it is represented overseas, and more capable of retaliating," said Jeremy Chan, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group. "A comment like Mbappé's would probably have been ignored a decade ago in China, but today it is seen as unacceptable. Meanwhile the power of the Chinese consumer market is too strong for even a global star like Mbappé to ignore."

Mbappé's remarks came in an interview in which he was asked to react to an internet meme of himself that appeared to depict Mao, modern China's founding father. In his apology, he called the comments "ill-judged."

China has a growing football fan base despite failing to qualify for the World Cup for more than two decades. The sport is the country's second most popular, behind basketball, according to Ampere Analysis.

That popularity makes foreign football stars valuable marketing assets but also leaves their sponsors exposed. The current political environment is particularly sensitive — officials are being cautious ahead of a major Communist Party meeting this week and as preparations ramp up for next year's party congress, a once-every-five-years gathering that sets the country's top leadership, according to Dan Wang, a director at Eurasia Group's China team.

The incident illustrates "how little gray area is left for foreign companies operating in China", she said. "Doing business in China increasingly requires firms to be politically attuned."

The official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party reinforced that message Wednesday, warning that global celebrities risk losing their commercial appeal if they offend local audiences.

"Once a line is crossed or the public is offended, all the glamour will quickly dissipate, and one may even face backlash," the People's Daily said.

Eastroc and Mengniu swiftly cut sponsorship ties with Mbappé Tuesday, moves the outlet said were justified on both principle and commercial grounds.

Still, backlash has persisted online even after his apology. "Not everything can be resolved with an apology; some things are simply unforgivable," one user wrote Tuesday night on Weibo.

The fallout has also spread to international sponsors. Earlier Chinese media reports said LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE's Dior had deleted some posts featuring Mbappé, a longstanding global ambassador.

Swiss sportswear brand On, which recently signed a 10-year partnership with the player, removed posts related to him from its Chinese social media account.