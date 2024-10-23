McDonald's attempts to reassure buyers after deadly E coli outbreak

Business Standard
McDonald's US President Joe Erlinger said in an interview on the Today show that the company has removed the Quarter Pounder from its menu in the 10 states where dozens of people were sickened

McDonald's shares fell 4.5 per cent in early trading on Wednesday. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

McDonald's said on Wednesday that consumers should feel confident ordering from its restaurants despite a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounders.

McDonald's US President Joe Erlinger said in an interview on the Today show that the company has removed the Quarter Pounder from its menu in the 10 states where dozens of people were sickened, as well as in several other states.

What's important today is that we've taken the action to protect the American public and promote public health, Erlinger said. We're confident that we'll see our way through this and will restore confidence for the American consumer to come to McDonald's."  The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported the outbreak late Tuesday. It said 49 infections were reported between September 27 and October 11 in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

 

One person in Colorado died and 10 people were hospitalised. All of them mentioned eating Quarter Pounders.

A preliminary investigation by the US Food and Drug Administration suggests that slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders are a likely source of contamination. The US Department of Agriculture is investigating the hamburger meat.

Erlinger said it's possible the contaminated product has already worked its way through McDonald's supply chain. But the company will work closely with the government and cooperate with the investigation, he said. Erlinger declined to name the supplier or say if it supplies other restaurant chains or grocery stores.

McDonald's shares fell 4.5 per cent in early trading on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

