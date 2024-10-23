Business Standard
Home / World News / 4 killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

4 killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said

Turkey flag

The cause and perpetrators of the blast and subsequent gunfire remained unclear. | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries' headquarters on Wednesday, the government said, and witnesses said they heard gunfire and a loud explosion at the site near Ankara.   
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two attackers were killed in what he called a terrorist attack, adding three of the injured are in critical condition. TV broadcasters earlier showed footage of armed assailants entering the TUSAS building.   
"Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the TUSAS Ankara Kahramankazan site. Sadly, we have 3 martyrs and 14 wounded in the attack," Yerlikaya said, referring to the Aerospace Industries.   
 
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin at a Brics conference in the Russian city of Kazan, also called it a terrorist attack.   
The cause and perpetrators of the blast and subsequent gunfire remained unclear. No group had claimed responsibility.
Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.   

More From This Section

Lagarde says ECB expects 'really good progress' on inflation so far

Lagarde says ECB expects 'really good progress' on inflation so far

Lagarde

Lagarde says ECB expects 'really good progress' on inflation so far

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer downplays Labour workers backing Harris in US election

Trade, container

Improvement in India, China ties may not alter trade relations: GTRI

Boeing

Boeing CEO Ortberg presses turnaround plan as loss balloons to $6 bn

Some media reports claimed a suicide attack had occurred and that there were hostages inside the building, though officials have not confirmed this.   
Witnesses told Reuters that employees inside the building were taken by authorities to shelters and no one was permitted to leave for a few hours. They said the blasts they heard may have taken place at different exits as employees were leaving work for the day.   
Broadcasters showed images of a damaged gate and footage of an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot, as well as attackers carrying assault rifles and backpacks as they entered the building. Ambulances and helicopters later arrived.   
TUSAS is Turkey's largest aerospace manufacturer, currently producing a training craft, combat and civilian helicopters, as well as developing the country's first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN. Owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and government, it employs more than 10,000 people.   
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the attack and said the military alliance would stand with its ally Turkey. The European Union delegation in Turkey also condemned the attack.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

US can prosecute Turkish bank in Iran sanctions case, rules appeals court

Turkey

Turkey to allow skilled workers 3-year permit exemption; Indians to gain

WTO, World Trade Organization

India seeks consultations with Turkiye on safeguard measures on polyester

steel

Turkey imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports from China, India

Turkey and Israel

Turkey navy evacuates its citizens from Beirut amid Israel-Hezbollah clash

Topics : Turkey terror attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon