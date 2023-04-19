Meta prepares more layoffs across its platforms for 'greater efficiency'

By Ed Ludlow Meta Platforms Inc. is set to commence companywide layoffs on Wednesday as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency.

Meta already cut about 13% of its workforce, or about 11,000 jobs, in November. It also extended a hiring freeze through the first quarter, which has been punctuated by job and cost cuts by other Silicon Valley businesses. Zuckerberg’s comments have suggested that the company would aim to become more lean and rebalance its ratio of technologists and engineers to business and administrative staff.

The Facebook parent company notified managers to prepare to announce job cuts on Wednesday, via a memo seen by Bloomberg News. It indicates Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs — which houses the firm’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware — will all be impacted. The move is part of a cost-cutting push that will eventually whittle away 10,000 positions at the company, as announced by Zuckerberg in March. A further round of cuts is set to follow in May.