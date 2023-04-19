close

LIVE: Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi

Catch live updates from across the globe here

AIIMS Delhi

The President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel is being shifted to AIIMS Delhi from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday after fall in oxygen levels and lung infection.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has completed the development of its first military spy satellite and ordered officials to go ahead with its launch as planned. On his visit to the North's aerospace agency Tuesday, Kim stressed it's crucial to acquire a space-based surveillance system in the face of what he called US-led security threats, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Topics : Indonesia | Earthquake | North Korea | Spying | Today News | Kim Jong Un

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

