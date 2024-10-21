Business Standard
Home / World News / Moderate flooding expected from glacial dam outburst in Alaska's capital

Moderate flooding expected from glacial dam outburst in Alaska's capital

In August an estimated 100 homes and some businesses were damaged after the lake sent floodwaters into neighbourhoods

flood

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

AP Juneau (Alaska)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A flood warning was issued Saturday after an outburst from a glacial lake in Alaska's capital.

Suicide Basin is a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier above the city of Juneau. Since 2011 it has released glacier lake outburst floods each year that cause inundation along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We expect moderate flooding from this event, not major flooding, said Nicole Serrin, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau.

Residents had 24 to 36 hours to prepare for flooding, she said. The flood warning was in effect until Monday.

 

The forecast called for the river to crest at around 3.35 to 3.5 metres early that day, the weather service said.

Officials warned people to stay away from the river. Recent snow has made the banks very slippery.

More From This Section

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan passes constitutional amendment bill to dilute power of judiciary

Electricity, Energy

Cubans struggle as power not fully restored after days of blackout

University of Oxford

Zumba teacher? 'Anti-woke' cleric? 38 candidates line up to head Oxford

Boeing

Boeing exploring sale of assets in a bid to boost finances: Report

Israel strike

Israeli strikes on Gaza leave at least 87 dead or missing: Palestine

Suicide Basin fills with rainwater and snowmelt during the spring and summer and at a certain point builds enough pressure to force its way out through channels it carves beneath Mendenhall Glacier.

The basin started refilling with fall rain over the last couple of months, Serrin said. It was not certain how quickly it will drain or if it will empty completely.

In August an estimated 100 homes and some businesses were damaged after the lake sent floodwaters into neighbourhoods.

The Mendenhall River crested at 4.9 metres then, a new record, topping the level during last year's flood by about a foot, and the water reached farther into the Mendenhall Valley, officials said.

Juneau, a city of about 30,000 people in southeast Alaska, is reachable only by plane or boat.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hurricane

Floridians evacuated after wake-up call from devastating Hurricane Helene

Revanth Reddy,Revanth

Telangana CM urges HM Shah for Rs 11,713 cr flood relief after infra damage

Flood, Bihar Flood

Why is Bihar unable to solve its annual flooding crisis affecting millions?

Shanshan, Tropical storm Shanshan

Over 2 million customers without power in US southeast from Helene

Sikkim Floods

Over 170 people killed in rain-triggered floods, landslides in Nepal

Topics : flood Floods Dams United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon