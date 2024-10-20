Business Standard
Israel strikes Beirut in response to Hezbollah attacking northern region

Israel strikes Beirut in response to Hezbollah attacking northern region

Israel's infantry has also carried out its deepest operation in Lebanon, as per the report

Israel strike

Israel will continue its operations against the terrorists and assured to bring back hostages from Gaza. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut in response to the multiple rocket barrages fired by the Lebanese armed group in northern region of the Jewish state, Times of Israel reported.

Israel's infantry has also carried out its deepest operation in Lebanon, as per the report.

Earlier, a drone was launched towards Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house. In response to that Netanyahi warned Iran's "proxy" Hezbollah for the "grave mistake". He said the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel to "eliminate" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."
 

Two other drones that were fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning were downed by Israel's air defences, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel report.

 

In a social media post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future."Netanyahu further warned Iran saying,"anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

He asserted that Israel will continue its operations against the terrorists and assured to bring back hostages from Gaza.

"We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes." Netanyahu wrote on X.

"Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come," he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

israel Hezbollah Lebanon Israel-Palestine Israel-Iran Conflict

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

