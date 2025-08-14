Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Multiple law enforcement officers shot in Virginia's Pittsylvania County

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles

Pittsylvania County is located along the state's southern border with North Carolina, about 158 km northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Gretna (Virginia)
Multiple law enforcement officers have been shot in southern Virginia, a congressman said.

US Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, said in a post on X on Wednesday that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies shot in Pittsylvania County. He also extended his thoughts and prayers to the deputies' families.

We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time, McGuire wrote.

Pittsylvania County is located along the state's southern border with North Carolina, about 158 km northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

