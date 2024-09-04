National Wildlife Day 2024: Why is this observed; all you need to know

National Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on September 4 in the US, encouraging people to pause, reflect and appreciate the wildlife around us. This day aims to remind the importance of conservation efforts to improve the natural world.

This day is celebrated twice a year, first on February 22 and then on September 4, 2024. When did the day start? Colleen Paige, who studies animal behaviour, created National Wildlife Day in 2005 and it was initially celebrated only on September 4. Later, to honour Steve Irwin, the person who played a vital role in protecting wildlife, National Wildlife Day also started to be celebrated on February 22, which is the birth date of Irwin.

Many wildlife creatures are losing their life due to human interference and environmental changes, this day aims to raise awareness to tackle the challenges of global wildlife conservation

This day is observed to motivate people to take action to protect wildlife which is significant to keeping different animals and plants alive. Hence, humans should do their activities in such a way that doesn't harm the natural environment.

National Wildlife Day is observed to help people to save nature's variety for the future. It also wanted people to show interest in understanding and taking care of wildlife.

Why celebrate National Wildlife Day?

National Wildlife Day brings people's attention to serious issues of species disappearing rapidly. It also warns that thousands of species are at the edge of extinction due to human activities and environmental change. Hence, it is crucial to protect animals from losing their homes, climate change and some illegal activities.

It aims to raise awareness and encourage people to protect wildlife, reminding them of their responsibility to take care of natural surroundings and promote efforts to conserve wildlife.

What are the major threats to wildlife?

It is important to understand and identify threats to natural wildlife and help maintain a healthy ecosystem by eradicating those threats. Natural disasters such as forest fires, floods, earthquakes, diseases, or droughts can destroy the natural habitats of animals, while fencing and buildings create obstacles for birds as these things make it difficult for them to find food, shelter, and water.