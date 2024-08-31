Namibia's drought crisis: Over 700 wild animals to be killed for food

Namibia, a country known for its rich wildlife and stunning landscapes, is on the edge. It is facing a shortage of food due to drought, a crisis which has forced the government to take a controversial step to kill more than 700 wild animals, including hippos and elephants, to provide meat to its people.

This drastic action comes as the nation struggles with the worst drought in a century, pushing millions of people towards hunger and severe food shortages, reported Al Jazeera. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UN raises alarm on Namibia's humanitarian crisis

The United Nations has highlighted the dire situation in Namibia, with a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describing it as a "humanitarian crisis we've never spoken much of" during a media conference on Friday.

The drought has wiped out about 84 per cent of the country’s food reserves, leaving nearly half of Namibia’s 2.5 million people at risk of severe food shortages from July to September. In response to this crisis, the Namibian government has turned to its natural resources, specifically its wildlife, to help feed the hungry.

The worst drought in 100 years devastates Southern Africa

Southern Africa is experiencing its worst drought in decades, which began in October 2023. Rising temperatures, worsened by climate change and the El Niño weather phenomenon, have resulted in very low rainfall. In February, when the region usually gets most of its rain, it received less than 20 per cent of what was needed, according to experts. Namibia, along with Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Zambia, has declared a state of emergency due to the severe drought.

Namibia’s economy relies heavily on agriculture and livestock, both of which are suffering greatly due to the lack of rain. This is not the first time the country has faced such a challenge; between 2013 and 2019, authorities declared drought emergencies three times. However, the current drought is far worse, leading to widespread hunger and malnutrition, especially among children under five.

The drought has also increased the risk of violence against women and girls, who often have to walk long distances to fetch water, making them more vulnerable to attack. Additionally, the spread of diseases like cholera has become more common due to the lack of clean water.

Human-wildlife conflict grows in Namibia

The drought has not only affected people but has also intensified conflicts between humans and wildlife as they compete for the same scarce resources like water and land.

Namibia is home to a large number of wild animals, including about 24,000 elephants, one of the biggest populations in the world. But the ongoing dry conditions have led to more frequent clashes between people and these animals.

In response, Namibia's environment ministry has announced plans to kill 723 wild animals, including 30 hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 100 blue wildebeest, 300 zebras, 83 elephants, and 100 elands (antelopes). The killings are being carried out in parks and communal areas where officials believe the animal populations are large enough to sustain the losses without long-term damage.

The government has already collected 56,875 kilograms of meat from 157 wild animals for its relief programme, though details about which animals have been killed are not yet clear.

The bigger picture: Managing wildlife in Namibia

The decision to kill wildlife has reignited debate over how Namibia and other Southern African countries manage their wildlife.

In 2023, Namibian officials decided to reduce the number of elephants due to the rising conflicts between these animals and people. The current plan, they say, will help achieve this goal while also addressing the immediate food crisis.

Namibia, along with Botswana, Angola, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, is home to more than half of Africa’s bush elephant population. These countries argue that the growing elephant numbers have led to overpopulation, though critics say this is an exaggeration. Elephants are a major attraction for tourists, but they are increasingly coming into conflict with local communities. As their habitats shrink due to human activity and the ongoing drought, these conflicts are expected to get worse.

To deal with these issues, all five countries allow trophy hunting, which they say helps control elephant numbers and brings in money. Some have also tried to sell elephants to private owners, but these efforts have often faced strong opposition from animal rights groups and Western governments. For example, in 2021, Namibia tried to sell 170 elephants in a controversial auction, but only a third were sold due to protests from animal welfare organisations.

The road ahead

Namibia’s decision to kill wild animals, especially species like elephants and hippos, has sparked international controversy. Animal rights groups and conservationists have criticised the move, arguing that it could harm the country’s biodiversity and reputation as a leader in wildlife conservation.

However, Namibian officials insist that the killings are a necessary response to the unprecedented challenges they face. They argue that this approach not only helps to ease the immediate food crisis but also addresses the ongoing conflicts between people and wildlife.