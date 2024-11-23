Business Standard
Home / World News / Nato chief Rutte meets Trump in Florida for talks on global security

Nato chief Rutte meets Trump in Florida for talks on global security

US President-elect Donald Trump and the head of NATO have met for talks on global security, the military alliance said Saturday.

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has for years expressed scepticism about the Western alliance and complained about the defence spending. | File Photo: PTI

AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump and the head of Nato have met for talks on global security, the military alliance said Saturday.

In a brief statement, Nato said Trump and its secretary general, Mark Rutte, met on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida.

They discussed the range of global security issues facing the Alliance, the statement said without giving details.

It appeared to be Rutte's first meeting with Trump since his November 5 election. Rutte had previously congratulated Trump and said his leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong" and that he looked forward to working with him.

Trump has for years expressed scepticism about the Western alliance and complained about the defence spending of many of its member nations, which he regarded as too low. He depicted Nato allies as leeches on the US military and openly questioned the value of the alliance that has defined American foreign policy for decades. He threatened not to defend Nato members that fail to meet defence-spending goals.

 

Rutte and his team also met Trump's pick as national security adviser, US Rep. Michael Waltz, and other members of the president-elect's national security team, the Nato statement said.

Rutte took over at the helm of Nato in October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Nato, Ukraine to hold talks after Russia's attack with hypersonic missile

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine's Parliament cancels session after Russia fired hypersonic missile

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Donald Trump announces US envoys to Nato and Canada

NATO

Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Whitaker as Nato ambassador

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Why did US change its mind on Ukraine firing missiles into Russia? Impact

Topics : NATO Donald Trump Nato chief

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon